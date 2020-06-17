James “Jim” A. Forschler, 62, of Hokah, Minn., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Hokah. He was born in La Crosse on Nov. 18, 1957 to John and Joan (Richards) Forschler and raised in Brownsville, Minn.. Jim married Sue Mickels in July of 1979, and together they had one son, Jamie.
Jim graduated from Caledonia High School, and went on to become a skilled carpenter, working in the construction industry. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking and doing anything that involved being outdoors. He enjoyed cooking and feeding a large crowd.
He is survived by his son Jamie Forschler; four grandchildren, Jonny James, Malakai Kinkaid, Logan Vaughn, and Olivia Susan; three sisters, Linda Rayfield, Heidi (Jack) Owen and Karen (Tom) Miller; one brother, Joseph Forschler; his great-nephew and fishing and hunting buddy Sonny Rayfield; Rask the cat and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jane Sagen and Louise Bakken, and one sister-in-law, Karen Forschler.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Wildcat Park and Landing, Pavilion 3, 11011 MN-26, Brownsville, Minn.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.