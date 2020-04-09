Iris Grace Abbott, age 19 of Caledonia, Minn. went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020 while under hospice care at Gundersen hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born September 12, 2000 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Russell and Celeste (Brown) Abbott. She lived her entire life in rural Caledonia.
Iris was joyful and outgoing and made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed playing the piano, drawing and painting, as well as spending time with friends. She participated in Anchor youth group ministry at Calvary Evangelical Free Church and worked at Village Creek Bible Camp in Lansing, Iowa. She was working on her EMT certification and considered becoming a nurse.
Iris was diagnosed with cancer in early 2019 during her last year of high school. This past year, Iris completed many bucket list items including travelling internationally, flying, skydiving, and going to a BTS concert. She also became friends with her medical caregivers over the months of treatment, and her family would like to thank them for their compassion and support.
Survivors include her parents, three sisters: Ida (Aaron) Abbott-Heims, Des Moines, Iowa, Irene Abbott, Des Moines, Iowa, and Ingrid Abbott, Caledonia, Minn.; grandparents Larry & Reva Brown, Montezuma, Iowa, and Ralph & Karolynn Abbott, Decorah, Iowa; and many uncles, aunts, & cousins.
She was preceded in death by infant siblings Owen and Ilse Mae.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Village Creek Bible Camp at www.villagecreek.net or Children’s Miracle Network www.foundation.gundersenhealth.org/cmnhospitals.
Due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.
