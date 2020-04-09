Irene E. Orlowski nee Stehr found peace on Tuesday March 24, 2020, age 71 years after a 4-year battle with cancer. Loving wife for 46 years to Carl. Beloved mother of Christopher (Jamie), Bryan, and Carrie Orlowski. Irene grew up on the family farm in Eitzen, MN with her siblings. Dear sister of Delbert (Sondra) Stehr, Doris (Gordon) Klankowski and the late Richard Stehr. Parents of Walter and Orinda Stehr. Also survived by other family, friends and neighbors.
Irene was a 1967 graduate of Caledonia High school. She was floral designer for over 40 years and was dedicated and proud of her work.
She was a member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date.
For funeral home obituary www.pkfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.