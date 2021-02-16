Herman G. Kurk III, of South Amana, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Herman fought a 3 ½ year battle with a series of illnesses, culminating with complications from a COVID-19 infection during a 6 month recovery. He was 94. He remained in his home until his last hospitalization. Private family graveside services will be held at Marengo Cemetery, Marengo with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. Cards and Memorials may be sent to Herman Kurk Family c/o Kloster Funeral Home 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, Iowa 52301.
Herman grew up in Eitzen, Minnesota. He graduated from Caledonia High School before entering the Navy during WWII. He served as a gunner’s mate with the Merchant Marines. After the war he returned home and worked on his cousin’s farm in South Dakota for a short time. He then started working with a road construction crew that came to the Cedar Rapids area to build the airport road. It was during that time that he met his wife Doris, at “Danceland”, a popular hangout in Cedar Rapids. After they were married, they returned to Eitzen for a few months, but eventually made their lifelong home in the Cedar Rapids/Amana area. Herman attended business college before working as a supervisor at Amana Refrigeration for 5 years. He then started working as a supervisor at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids where he remained for 32 years until his retirement. Also during that time between 1965-1971, Herman and Doris started and operated the Dairy Sweet on Highway 6 where Schanz Furniture currently sits. After retirement, Herman enjoyed working outdoors and wandering the countryside visiting the neighbors. In 1993, Herman and Doris bought the family farm that borders the Iowa River. Herman stayed very active until he was 91. His son relates a story of when Herman was in his mid 80’s. One day they went down near the river bottom of the farm and their car broke down. To get back to the main road was about a half mile uphill. After 15-20 minutes of trudging through waist high grass he turned and asked his son “Are you getting tired yet?”
Herman is survived by Doris, his wife of nearly 72 years, children Randy and Kathy, grandchildren Amy Kurk Fontinel (Sion) and Adam Kurk, and four great grandchildren, Caden, Cole, Myla, and Farah, sister-in-law Jean Kurk, nieces Lori Cheney Kurk (Joel) and Cindy Schmidt, niece-in-law Vicki Kurk, and nephews Scott Kurk (Ann) and Dennis Frimml (Deb). He was preceded in death by his son Bruce, great-grandson Eisac, brother David, nephews Steve Kurk and Steve Frimml, and brother and sister-in-law Howard and Phyllis Frimml. He is also survived by his very best friend of 90 years, Wayne Skarboszewski (Joan) of LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Together Herman and Wayne attended K-12, graduated from high school, enlisted in the service during WWII, worked on road construction, and most recently spoke weekly via FaceTime.
Herman was a man of strong Christian faith. He lived his life guided by the principles of honesty, integrity, responsibility, respect, hard work, and compassion. He encouraged others to do the same. His time here helped make the world a better place and his family is thankful that he was he was here as long as he was. He will be missed.
The family would like to thank the staff on 2JCP at UIHC for their outstanding care and compassion during his last days. In Herman’s spirit of responsibility, we would also like to encourage everyone to mask up and social distance to help protect others and prevent unnecessary spread of COVID-19. Even if you don’t believe it will help, just common sense tells you it will, and it certainly won’t hurt to try. You just may save your family or another family some heartache.
