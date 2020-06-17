Gordon Wayne Eddy, age 76, of Cresco, IA, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at Regional Health Services of Howard County.
Gordon was born March 20,1944, in Spring Grove, MN, to parents Bernard (Bud) and Irene (Staven) Eddy. He was raised by his stepfather, Gilman Treangen and mother on farms in the Black Hammer, Mabel, and Highland areas. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran of Black Hammer, Spring Grove. He attended Spring Grove schools and graduated from Mabel High School in 1962 and from Luther College in 1966.
He taught art in Spring Valley, WI and Caledonia, MN. He was a librarian-media specialist in North Branch, MN, and the media specialist and continuing education director in Cresco, IA. He retired in 2006 after 40 years of teaching.
Gordon was married September 3, 1977 to Brit Oline Staven of Åfjord, Norway. The couple made their home in North Branch and Cresco. They had two daughters. The family traveled to Norway many times. They were members of the Cresco Community Chapel. Gordon was a life-long member of Faith Lutheran of Black Hammer. He was a member of many organizations related to his interests and passions.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brit; daughters Marie (Brent) Odenbrett, Farmington, MN and Ann Margrith Eddy, Lakeville, MN; granddaughters Annika and Emma Louise Odenbrett and Grace Eddy; siblings Bruce (Sandy) Eddy, Sheldon, MN, Anita (Mike) Hahn, Spring Grove, MN, Bernadene (Gary) Privet, Caledonia, MN, Nedra (Bruce) Strouf, Albert Lea, MN, Lana (Scott) Muller, Gillette, WY, and Mark (Stephanie Keeney) Eddy, Casper, WY; sister-in-law Aud (Svein) Gilde, Åfjord, Norway and brother-in-law John (Elsa Johnson) Staven, Åfjord, Norway; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Gilman & Irene Treangen and Bud & Betty Eddy, in-laws Johannes & Olina Staven, and cousins Denny Vesterse, Connie Vesterse, Gloria Treangen, Craig Olson, and Bruce Staven.
Gordon was buried at Faith Lutheran of Black Hammer Cemetery, Wednesday June 3. A complete obituary can be found at: www.lindstromfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.