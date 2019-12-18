Gordon J. Tippman, 96, of Caledonia, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab. He was born December 21, 1922, in La Crosse. Gordon proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and then returned to farming in rural Caledonia. He married Ruth Iverson and they later divorced. On November 11, 1971, he married Eunice Darlene Culbert in Albert Lea, Minn. After farming for many years, they retired and moved into Caledonia.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Eunice of Caledonia; sister-in-law, Lola Loverink of Rose Creek, Minn., Dorothy Culbert of LeSueur, and Evelyn Culbert of Austin, Minn.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, June.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. Burial with military honors will be in Zion Ev. Cemetery, Brownsville. A visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent jandtfredrickson.com.
