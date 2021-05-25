Gloria Ann Nelson, 86, passed away May 15, 2021. She was born July 11, 1934, to Harry A. and Selma (Breeser) Nelson. Gloria was baptized September 9, 1934, at her home and confirmed March 21, 1948, at the Evangelical Church of Peace, Crooked Creek.
Survivors include three sisters, Hartha Jackson of Santee, California, Grace Staggemeyer of Caledonia, Minnesota, and Linda Meyer of Eitzen, Minnesota; one brother, Arvid (Kay) Nelson of Houston, Minnesota; 15 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; 21 great-great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; one nephew; one great-niece; and three brothers-in-law.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers or memorials.
Love in her heart.
Peace in her soul.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
