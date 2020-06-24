On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Gladys Mae (Beardmore) Denstad—loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all—passed away at the age of 90 in Caledonia, MN.
Gladys was born January 6, 1930 to Joseph and Hilda (Meyer) Beardmore. Born on their family farm in Winnebago township, she was their only and adored child. She recalled her early years fondly as a time of school friends, candy store visits with her father, and time spent riding her pony. After she completed elementary studies in Eitzen, MN she went on to become salutatorian of her graduating class at Caledonia High School. She then moved to Caledonia and went to work as a legal assistant.
On May 23, 1950, she and Dale Denstad were married at Immanuel Lutheran church in Caledonia. They started married life on Dale’s family farm where their first son Gary was born. Then Dale took a job in LaCrosse, WI, where they lived for a short time before settling in with Gladys’s parents to help on their farm, welcoming two more sons, Rick and Terry.
Gladys and her family moved to Caledonia in the spring of 1970, making their home on Marshall Street for many years to come. She worked in the county auditor’s office before taking a long-term post as high school custodian where her loving nature and good humor made her a favorite with many-a-student seeking her help and advice. Her accounting skills came in handy during this time, too, as she helped to build and run Starlite Lanes bowling alley in Caledonia. After her retirement, she and Dale remained in Caledonia until 2006 when they moved to New Albin, IA.
All through her life she enjoyed friendships old and new. She could converse easily with anyone she met, wherever she travelled—from Las Vegas to the Bahamas, Calgary to Mackinac Island, Australia and New Zealand, Boston to New Orleans. Gladys was a compassionate and loving woman whose gentle laugh and generous spirit will be dearly missed by her family, especially her husband of 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe, and her mother Hilda. She is survived by her husband Dale, three children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Gary (Katy) of LaCrescent, MN; Rick (Kaye) of Brownsville, MN; Terry (Jen) of Brownsville, MN; Doreen, daughter-in-law of Caledonia, MN; Aaron (Amy) of LaCrosse, WI; Angela (Patrick) Stigeler of Caledonia, MN; Joe of Brownsville, MN; Emily (Joe) Galegher of St. Paul, MN; Carl of Brownsville, MN; Terry Jr. of Brownsville, MN; Avery of LaCrosse, WI; Noah Stigeler and Laurent Stigeler of Caledonia, MN; Edward Galagher and August Galagher of St. Paul, MN.
Funeral services were held at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Pastor Paul Burgess officiating. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers were Aaron Denstad, Joe Denstad, Carl Denstad, TJ Denstad, Avery Denstad, Noah Stigeler, and Laurent Stigeler.
Dale wishes to thank Roxy of Houston, MN for her friendship and care of Gladys through the years, as well as the staff of Caledonia Rehab and Retirement who looked after Gladys in her final months.
Those who were unable to attend the services in person are encouraged to send condolences via mail to: Dale Denstad, PO Box 45, New Albin, Iowa, 52160.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.