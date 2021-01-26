Gertrude Mary Miller, 94, of Caledonia, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at La Crescent Health Services. She was born March 23, 1926, the daughter of John and Emma (Lehmann) Miller on the family farm near Hokah, Minnesota. She attended District 68 School, graduated from the 8th grade, and then worked on the family farm. On Tuesday, October 29, 1946 she married Walter L. Miller at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. She was a fulltime homemaker in addition to helping her husband on the farm. She was also a past member of St. Nicholas Parish, Freeburg, Minnesota. Since then, she had been a member of St. Mary’s Parish, Caledonia, its Council of Catholic Women, the Catholic Daughters of America, and St. Mary’s Funeral Committee.
In the spring of 1982, she and Walter moved into Caledonia. Gertrude’s interests included gardening, baking, sewing, quilting, jigsaw and word search puzzles and working on the family tree. She helped with the St Mary’s Fair Stand Wednesday school kitchen crew those next two summers and then Co-Chaired the Wednesday kitchen crew with Nadine Privet from 1984 thru 1994. She also worked at St. Mary’s School serving lunch.
She is survived by her six children: Arlene Welsh of Caledonia, Joyce Wicks of Marion, Iowa, Rose (Bill) Gludt of Rochester, Leonard (Laurie) Miller of Holmen, Wisconsin, Willard (Kathy) Miller of Blaine and Joanne (Tom) Wagner of Caledonia; 13 Grandchildren: Chuck, Mike (Mel), Dan, Anthony (Cassie), Brian (Heather), Kim (Crist), Matt (Kendra), Terry, Duane, Mandy, Jeremy, Nick, David; Great-grandchildren: Kylie, Anna, Hailey, Royce, Callie, Damien, Remi, Andrea (Brian); Great-great-grandchild: Brynlie; one sister: Lucille (John) Petersen; two brothers: Marcellus and Albert; three sisters-in-law: Mildred, Rita and Monica, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter of 67 years in 2014; by her parents, John and Emma Miller; Brother Rudolph MSC, Eugene, Martin (Beatrice), Vincent (Eleanor), Norbert, Harold, Conrad and sister-in-law Theresa; a son-in-law, Richard Welsh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 453 S Pine St, Caledonia. Fr Matt Wagner & Fr Tom Jennings will officiate, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Facemasks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St Mary’s Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Mayo Health Systems and the staff at La Crescent Health Services for the wonderful care Mom received.
