Gertrude Franzmeier

Gertrude “Gert” Franzmeier, age 88, formerly of Richfield, passed away on September 24, 2020. Gert Renslo was born and lived in Caledonia through High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Gunhild Renslo, of Caledonia, Minn., and brothers Albert, Thomas and Robert. Surviving are a sister, Barbara (Bob) Boyd, sister-in-law, Sheryl (Chuck) Larson and nieces and nephews.
In the summer of 1950, she was introduced to Richard Franzmeier at the Houston County Fair, since they were both going to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in the coming fall. She attended Fairview Hospital nursing school and became a registered nurse and worked for five years. She and Dick were married in 1955. She worked on and off for four years before becoming a full-time housewife, which was her lifelong passion. Together, they raised their three children; Karen, Paul and Janet Franzmeier.
Gert found great purpose in her Christian faith, loved her family unconditionally and was an inspiration to all around her. Gert was a fun and loving grandma to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She had remarkable strength and used her gifts wisely. She was Gert: she used regular exercise, attended church, smiled, hid surprises, was involved in her church choir for many years, played the piano, played tennis, made lefse and flatbread, listened attentively, prayed regularly and shared compassion to others. These are just a few of the gifts with which she positively affected others. Dick, celebrating 65 years together with Gert and children, relatives and friends will deeply miss her. We are thankful for the 88 years she lived here on earth and are now celebrating her life in heaven.
Per Gert’s wishes, memorials are preferred to Woodlake Heritage Endowment Fund or Woodlake Lutheran Church Choir, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield, MN 55423. Funeral service is Friday, Oct. 9, at 4:00 p.m. at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S. with visitation from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery.
Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
