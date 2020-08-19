Geneva Marie (Meiners) Renk, 93 of Sun City, Ariz. peacefully slipped away to the arms of her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020 at the American Dream Retirement Home, Phoenix, Ariz. where she resided the past two months. Geneva was born June 26, 1927 to Paul & Whilemine Meiners, grew up in Eitzen, Minn., graduated from High School in Caledonia, Minn. and on June 5, 1946 she married Roy H. Renk of New Albin, Iowa. Geneva was a farm homemaker, cake decorator, 4-H leader and worked at Northern Engraving in Lansing, Iowa in the office as a scheduling clerk. Roy built a home in New Albin and Geneva then went to work at Heimer’s Deli in Waukon, Iowa and became a caregiver and Home Health Aide in Allamakee County, Iowa. After Roy passed away on September 9, 1986 Geneva moved to Ariz. and continued to work in Home Health until her retirement in 2004.
Geneva lived a full life and touched the lives of many. She loved cooking, baking, reading, music, dancing, traveling, genealogy, flower gardening, needlework, crafting, working with her computer, entertaining visitors, phone calls and quilting. Geneva’s love of quilt making was shared with every grandchild and great grandchild that was born; a special baby quilt was given to each. She continued this love of giving her baby quilts away by working tirelessly with her Friendly Service group at United Church of Sun City, Ariz..
Geneva is survived by her children: Lorraine “Lori” Good, Phoenix, Ariz. Carolyn “Carol” Crouch, Ottawa, Ill., Marilyn Kostrzak, Appleton, Wis., Richard (Laura) Renk, St Paul, Minn. and Robert (Julie) Renk, Caledonia, Minn.. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Marveen Feil, sister-in-law, Marlene Meiners, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, Roy H Renk; a son, Raymond Renk; brothers Clifford, Ronald & Rodney Meiners; sister Linda “Tai” Nutall and son-in-law Lawrence “Jerry” Good.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates and health concerns the family looks forward to a celebration of Geneva’s life with friends at a later date in Iowa & Ariz. Services and interment will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ at New Albin, Iowa once the family’s final plans have been settled during this difficult pandemic and it is safer for public gatherings.
Condolences may be expressed at bestfuneralservices.com
