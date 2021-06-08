Gary Joe Horton, age 76, died on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus, Rochester. Gary was born on May 13, 1945 to parents Curt and Evelyn (Thedens) Horton in Wabasha County, Minnesota.
Gary attended rural grade schools, Central Lutheran, and graduated from John Marshall in 1963. He married Pam Stevenson on January 16, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. For many years, Gary farmed with his father and later on his own. He also drove semi-trailer truck for Sherman Molde Trucking and Wilson Refrigerated.
Gary was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was actively involved in 4-H, loved farming, and enjoyed traveling out west. He was very close with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gary was survived by his wife, Pam Horton of Rochester; children, Jody (Brad) Chambers of Rochester, Jackie (Kent) Kronebusch of Brownsville, Jerilyn Horton of Plainview; grandchildren, Darin Steffl, Ryan Steffl, Cole Kronebusch, Cabe Kronebusch, Breckyn Horton-Schumann, Piper Horton; step grandchildren, Lindsey, Luke, and Aaron Chambers; and sisters, Karen (Marlin) Graves of Rochester and Kathy (Larry) Henderson of Zumbrota; brothers and sisters in-law, Kay Wagner, Jean Schreiber, Ronnie Stevenson, Steve (Deb) Stevenson, Gary (Ann) Stevenson, Carol (Jim) Sorenson; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; parents in-law, Robert and Rachel Stevenson; son, Jamey Horton (2002); and step-father, Howard Baker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave SW, Rochester. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4-8 P.M. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, as well as one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Westby, Dr. Ebner, and the teams at Mayo Hospice, Charlton 2, and the NE Clinic, and of course Pastor and friend Nathan Schwartz from Trinity Lutheran Church, and Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Horton family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
