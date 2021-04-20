Gary Edward Lauden, 78, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Monday, November 30, 1942, to Edward and Sophie Lauden in Chicago, Illinois.
He graduated from Winona State University with a Major in Business, Minor in Math, and Masters in Art Education. He married Theresa Lynn Lauden (Gesche).
Gary Lauden had an abundance of love for his family and many friends. In his 78 years, he took many excursions around the country to explore, to buy hats and t-shirts to add to his collection, and to enjoy the local fare. He was a passionate fisherman, appreciating the quiet solace of a calm day on the water, as well as the excitement of catching a prized walleye. A lifelong artist, Gary taught art for 32 years at Caledonia Area Public Schools, sharing his passion, knowledge, and creativity with generations of students. He loved ice cream, coffee with the guys, Friday night fish fries, watching sports, camping, and a variety of outdoor activities. Although he could be a man of few words, he possessed a dry, witty sense of humor and a gift for one-liners. Few things made him more proud than his beloved children and grandchildren, and he loved to share stories of their adventures and accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife Terry; his children, Jayson of Los Angeles, California, Becca and Nate Hintz (grandchildren, Gracie and Gabe) of Waconia, Minnesota, and Christopher and Mary Kemp of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Jerianne Lauden of Lockport, Illinois; as well as, brother-in-law and uncle to many.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sophie Lauden, and first wife, Marlys Ann Lauden (Manguson).
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, MN. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Visitation will be from 9:00 am-10:30 am, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the church. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the churches Facebook page, by visiting Caledonia United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Gary’s name are preferred to Caledonia United Methodist Church, Caledonia Public Schools, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Carla Fitting and the team at Home Instead, as well as the Mayo Clinic Hospice caregivers.
