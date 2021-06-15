Garnett Blaine Deters of Eitzen, Minnesota, La Crosse Wisconsin, and Eagan, Minnesota, died on March 17, 2021.
He was born on March 12, 1934, at the Caledonia Hospital to Herbert and Elfrieda Deters. Garnett was baptized and Confirmed at St Luke’s Church, Eitzen. After eight grades in the Eitzen School he graduated from the Caledonia High School. Garnett then attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute for two years. In May 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Army attending the Ordinance School in Aberdeen Maryland. He then spent sixteen months in Korea in a bomb disposal squad. Upon discharge in 1957 he went to work with his brother and father in the farm implement business. He continued there until his retirement in 1998. On September 24th, 1960 Garnett married Sandra Ford at the Church of Christ in Storm Lake, Iowa. Garnett loved to travel, and he loved to plan the trips himself. He and Sandra traveled to most all of the States including Alaska and Hawaii and all of the Canadian Provinces. In addition, he traveled in twenty countries. The most enjoyable were to Germany and England where they visited ancestral homes and distant relatives. The twelve winter trips to Arizona were interesting because of the Spanish and Native influence in that desert country as well as the natural beauty and warm sunshine. In spite of all his travels, his favorite place was still the beautiful upper Mississippi River Valley that was his home. In the recent past he was selected to participate in the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington DC. Other community service activities included twelve years as Mayor of Eitzen, 26 years on the volunteer fire department, and twelve years as a volunteer driver for SEMCAC. He did his turn on the St Luke’s Church council as well as other church activities. In his younger days he was active in the Rural Youth Association and served as the State President as well as the President of an eight State association called the Western Regional.
Garnett is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Nathan (Danette) and Graham (Kris); grandchildren, Emily Wicker (Colton), Erin and Luke; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Deters of Eitzen, Minnesota, and Carolyn Ramaker (Steve); nieces, Becky Kruse (Dan) and Tara Ramaker; and nephew, Marshall (Michelle).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren; and sister, Rosalie Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, Minnesota. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed, in Garnett’s name, to the Eitzen Fire Department or to Mercy Ships (medical ships performing surgery on children around the world) at www.mercyships.org
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To offer an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com
