Gale M. Danielson, 90, of Caledonia, passed away in the Caledonia nursing home on May 7, 2021. He was born January 5, 1931, to Martin and Palma (Haugstad) Danielson in Spring Grove, Minnesota.
He was united in marriage to Margaret “Margie” Feltz on November 7, 1952. She preceded him in death on July 30, 1997. He was raised on the family farm in Wilmington Township and attended country schools. Gale worked as an auto mechanic for over 50 years for several local service stations and auto dealers including operating his own auto repair shop on the East side of Caledonia in his later years. One of his favorite spots was being under the hood of a motor vehicle. He enjoyed traveling around the United States both in his car and on his motorcycle and also watching the stock car races in the area. He was an avid card player who always looked forward to playing euchre with his many other card playing friends. He also enjoyed visiting with his brother and sister over the phone talking Norwegian. He had tremendous strength which earned him the nickname “Superman” among his friends. He was a former member of the Caledonia Lions Club and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Drew) Vesterse, Tom (Rocky), and Joni; his grandchildren, Kristi (Pat) Molling, Jesse (Carrie) Klug, Laurel (Brian) Reese, Hjordi (Mike) Nederhoff, Levi, Seth (Emily), Jenna Nelson (Adam Jahnke), Sabrina, Jacob, and Savana; many great-grandchildren; his special and close friend, Wilma Nelson; his sister, Marlene Meiners; his brother, Stanley (Fran Keifer); his brother-in-law, Edmund Feltz; and his sister-in-law, Sally Carney.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rodney Meiners, Jim Feltz, Ken and Florence Fick, Derald and Dorothy Madson, and Marie Feltz; a nephew and God child, Dennis Danielson.
A celebration of life will be held at Elsie’s in Caledonia on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 9:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Caledonia Lions, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Caledonia, Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Program, or to the donor’s choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
“Thank you to the Mayo Health System Hospice Program - La Crosse, particularly, Tuesday and Christy, and also Dr. Bingol, for the compassionate care given to our father.”
