Gail Kletzke, 77, of Brownsville, Minnesota, was given his Angel Wings on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. He had fought courageously through his battle with pancreatic cancer with support from his family and friends. He was born October 30, 1943 to Edward and Anna (Harder) Kletzke in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and raised in Brownsville, Minnesota, where he lived most of his life. He joined the Army Reserves and was active for six years.
Gail married Joanne Quillin on June 13, 1974. He worked at Fleming (previously Gateway Foods) for 30 years. Gail was an avid hunter and trapper. He loved NHRA racing. He enjoyed watching movies and loved spending time watching Law and Order: SVU and Chicago PD with his granddaughter. Most importantly, he could not be happier when he spent time with his children and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of almost 47 years, Joanne, children Nicki Ranzenberger and Josh Kletzke, two grandchildren, Emma and Brody Ranzenberger, who he loved with all of his being, his sister Priscilla Reinhart of La Crosse, sisters- in- law Kathy Phillips and Nancy (Bill) Kohlmeyer along with many beloved nieces and nephews. We cannot forget his most faithful sidekick, Brady, who loved to go for endless rides with his dad.
Gail is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna Kletzke, his brothers and their spouses, Edward (Betty) and Bob (Betty), and sisters and their husbands Vivian (John) Theobald, Mildred (Vernon) Fitzpatrick, and Karine Hanson, father and mother-in-law Giles and Estelle Quillin and brother- in- law Dave Phillips.
Our family would like to extend a huge thank you to Mayo Hospice especially Tuesday, his hospice nurse, who’s comfort and care helped us through the difficult transition to when Dad became our Guardian Angel.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27th 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Breza Hall (St. Patrick’s Church) in Brownsville, Minnesota.
In the words of Gail’s favorite artist, Tina Turner:
You’re simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I’ve ever met
