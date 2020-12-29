Florence Ann Frank, 96, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away December 25, 2020 at Cass Street Assisted Living in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She was born April 15, 1924 to John and Anna (Tschumper) Lehmann and attended elementary and high school at St. Peter’s, Hokah, MN, graduating in 1942.
Florence married Jerome Frank of Caledonia on May 6, 1944 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, La Crosse, Wisconsin. From 1944 to 1974 they farmed northwest of Caledonia. They were members of St. Mary’s Church in Caledonia for over 50 years. Florence was active in the Caledonia community as an employee of the Brass Banana Gift Shop and later became co-owner of the Gift Mill for eleven years.
In 1999 Florence and Jerome moved to La Crescent, Minnesota, where they were members of the Church of the Crucifixion. They were married 59 years at the time of Jerome’s death on January 20, 2003.
Florence was a homemaker and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She loved to read, play cards, study genealogy and travel. Her search for family history led her and her husband in 1994 to Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Throughout her life she also enjoyed visiting family and friends in many locations.
She is survived by six children: Joanne Wieser, La Crescent; Sister Elaine Frank, OSF, Rochester; Bob (Mary Ellen) Frank, Brownsville; Larry Frank, Winona, Minnesota; Ken (Jean) Frank, Onalaska, Wisconsin; Amy Johnson, Rochester; foster-son Ray (Carlene) Winkler, DeBary Florida. Fifteen grandchildren: Lisa (Terry) Beron, Bruce (Julie) Wieser, Tonia (Matt) Locher, Ben (Emily) Wieser, Brent Wieser, Kim (Matt) Stryker, Anne (Jeff) Hittesdorf, Brian (Michelle) Frank, Josh (Elaine) Wiegrefe, Joe (Catherine) Wiegrefe, Peter (Angela) Frank, Matt (Megan) Frank, Danielle (Jordan) Berge, Marissa Johnson and Spencer Johnson, and 28 great-grandchildren.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome in 2003, daughter Barbara Wiegrefe in 1991, and sons-in-law Eric Johnson 1999, and Charles Wieser 2015, brothers, Ed and Julius Lehmann, and sisters, Leona Lehmann, Viola Kohlmeier, Hilda Limberg, and Angie Schiltz.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care their mother received while a resident at Cass Street Assisted Living in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a small private gathering in her honor at St. Mary’s Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Rochester, MN; Crucifixion School, La Crescent, MN, or St. Mary’s School, Caledonia, MN. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Florence Ann Frank please visit our Sympathy Store at www.mccormickfuneralhome.net/store/funeral-service?icn=desktop_memorial_obituary_link#.
