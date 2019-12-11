FAYE (KOENIG) HAMMELL

Faye Frances (Koenig) Hammell, 82, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 while under hospice care in Edina, MN. Faye was born in Caledonia, MN on June 28, 1937 to Anthony and Anna (Schiltz) Koenig and attended Catholic Central School and Loretto High School. She married Larry Hammell in 1958. They lived in Iowa City, IA, Minneapolis, MN, and Adams, MN while raising their four children. Faye remained in the Twin Cities metro area for many years.
Faye is preceded in death by her son Daniel; five brothers (Miles, Boyd, Norman, Anthony Jr, & Richard); and four sisters (Lois Gulbranson, Caroline Wagner, Suzanne & Helen Koenig.) She is survived by sons David (Matt) of Springfield, VA, Ken (Qing) of Denver, CO, and daughter Susanne Wilkerson of Denver, CO; grandchildren Benjamin, Isaac, & Everett Hammell and Christopher Wilkerson; sister Mary(Gene)Ferson of Rochester, MN; Larry Hammell of Denver, CO, and many nieces and nephews.
To many friends and family, Faye will always be best remembered as fun loving and spunky, with a strong work ethic and outgoing personality. She was the youngest of 10 siblings and had many stories about growing up that she loved to share. Faye stayed home to raise her children, and when they were grown was led to the calling of “nanny” for several Twin Cities area families. Later in life, she shared her baking talents at Jerry’s Foods bakery department in Edina, MN until her retirement. Faye was a lifelong devoted Catholic who was often heard to say, “Jesus, Mary, & Joseph, Amen!”
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00PM on Friday, Dec. 13th at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM before the service at the Church. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
