Evan Francis William Gavin, age 21, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home. He was born November 5, 1998 to Francis and Vikki (Breyfogle) Gavin in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Evan graduated from Tomah High School and most recently worked at Subway. He was always engaging with his customers; often recommending his favorite sandwiches, giving away delicious cookies, and even paying for meals for military families and those less fortunate.
Evan was a kind, old soul. He was constantly learning and teaching. He reveled in facts about creatures and animals and was fascinated by dinosaurs. If he saw a rock, it wasn’t “just a rock” …he knew every detail and origin of that specific rock. His wheels were constantly spinning in his head and he was always wanting to learn more and do better. Evan was not only book smart, but common-sense smart; he was the complete package.
Evan enjoyed spending time with his family; cooking with his mother (but NOT baking!), watching politics with his dad, building ice castles with his brother…he was always on the move! He loved gardening and being outside, gaming and rock climbing…the list goes on. Evan was fearless in all aspects of life. He was not afraid to say “hello” to a stranger, and he was not afraid to hike to the highest point of the mountain.
All of your troubles would melt away with a simple hug or a hearty handshake from Evan. Evan loved his family and friends endlessly. His big heart and gentle demeanor will be missed by so many.
Evan is survived his parents, Frank and Vikki, of Tomah; siblings, Kelly, John, and Garrett Gavin; grandparents, Sherrill Barnes and William Breyfogle, and Josie Gavin; and his furry friends, pet turtle, Pepa, and dogs, Casey and Finney. He is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Joan (Rich) Gavin, Joy (Dale) Gavin, Patty (Mike) Gavin, Pam (Chuck) Gavin, Cathy Krupa, and Tina Breyfogle; and many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wilfred Gavin, and his dog, Charlie.
A Celebration of Evan’s life will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Avenue, Tomah. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Krysta Deede at the American Legion on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the Gavin family where a fund will be established in Evan’s name to help military veterans suffering from mental illness. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
