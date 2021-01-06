Esther Jeanette Peacock, 92, of Mabel, formerly of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Mayo Health Systems in LaCrosse.
Esther was born on April 4, 1928 in Spring Grove to Edwin and Minnie (Ellingson) Liudahl. She was raised in Spring Grove and graduated from Spring Grove High School. Esther married Gladen Vatland of Mabel on April 4, 1947. They had two sons, Mark and John, and farmed in the Mabel area until Gladen’s untimely passing in 1966. Esther later married Gerald Jensen. They lived in Connecticut and later in Spring Grove, raising their blended family of five children until Gerald unexpectedly passed away in 1977. In 1999 she married Marvin Peacock. They lived in Spring Grove until November 14, 2020 when Marvin passed away and Esther moved to Mabel.
Esther was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. She enjoyed cooking, watching westerns on tv, connecting with friends and family on Facebook and spending time with her dear family and friends who adored her. Esther was loving, playful, spirited and kind and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Esther is survived by two sons Mark (Victoria Johannes) Vatland of Becker, Minnesota, and John (Jacquelyn) Vatland of Caledonia; her four grandchildren Shane (Caitlin) Vatland of Joseph, Oregon, Shauna (Mike) Hendrickson of Cloquet, Minnesota, Josh (June) Vatland of Caledonia, and Jasmine (Josh) Newgard of Lanesboro; three great grandchildren Austin, Jax, and Jerek; six step-children; several step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; two brothers, Earl and Milton; sister, Melba; infant grandson, Zechariah; and step-granddaughter.
No services are planned at this time due to the COVID pandemic. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.
