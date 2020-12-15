Esther D. Reinke, 87, of rural Eitzen, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from a recent surgery.
She was born February 24, 1933, in New Albin, Iowa, to William and Martha (Meyer) Gade. Esther was a graduate of New Albin High School. She then attended Winona State University, graduating with a teaching degree. Esther taught in Chatfield, Minnesota, and New Albin, Iowa, until she retired to raise her family. On August 19, 1953, she married Merlin Reinke at St. John’s U.C.C. in Wheatland. They lived the first five years of their marriage in New Albin. In 1959, they purchased the Reinke Homestead where they made their home and farmed until 1997. They then moved to Eitzen. Merlin preceded Esther in death on February 28, 2020. During her time on the farm, Esther enjoyed being around her ducks, kittens, chickens, and gardening. She was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. Wheatland, where she was a long time Sunday School superintendant and a member of the women’s fellowship. Esther also was a member of the homemaker’s club and valued her friendship with her sewing group.
Survivors include her children, Dick and Cathy Reinke, Kathy Bulman, Debbie and John Hoeger, Dean Reinke, John and Val Reinke, Ann and Scott Kurk, Jim and Rhonda Reinke, and Steve and Wanda Reinke; grandchildren, Beth (Matt) Morey, Craig (Kristie) Reinke, Vanessa Davis, Spencer (Kristin) Davis, Rachael Hoeger, Kara (Mike) Brett, Jacklyn (Matt) Peterson, Kaitlin (Trent) Johnson, Leanne (Eric) Maas, Cassie (Noah) Daley, Jose Reinke, Kelsey Schuttemeier, Micah and Jonah Reinke, Ellissa Kurk, Amy (Eric) Halverson, Tayler (Matt) Schwartzhoff , Caden and Jase Reinke, and Zach and Ryan Reinke; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Maya Morey, Christian and Colton Reinke, Trinity, Annesta Johnson, Orion Medlock, Leo Davis, Selma, Luke, and Benjamin Brett, Nora, Eva, and Halle Peterson, Peyton, Peige, and Preslie Daley, Tyla, Hadley, and Kyan Halverson, Brenner, Hawkin, and McCoy Schwartzhoff, Sawyer Maas, and Harlow Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Gade and Neva Swenson; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Sandi) Reinke; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her husband, Merlin, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ruth (Kenneth) Pearce; one brother, Paul Gade; and brother-in-law, Art Swenson.
Private family funeral services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. John’s U.C.C. Wheatland. Pastor Paul Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
