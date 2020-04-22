Esther “Bootie” I. Barth

Esther “Bootie” Barth, 93, of Caledonia, died peacefully April 18, 2020 at Caledonia Care and Rehab. Bootie was born May 30, 1926, in Caledonia to Arden and Esther (Kieland) Wheaton. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1944. She and her mother operated a restaurant until 1964, where she was well known for her delicious cookies.
On December 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ervin “Pinky” Barth. Bootie was an avid gardener, and she especially loved her flowers and being outdoors and baking cookies.
She is survived by her husband, Pinky; a sister, Ramona Johnson; and several nephews and nieces, John Paul Wheaton, Dr. Allison Wheaton, Bethany Wheaton, Kristin Armstrong, Kathy Burton, John Johnson, and Christopher Boudreax.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; a sister, Emma; 2 brothers, Virgil and Walter, and brother in law, Donald Johnson; nephews, Bruce Wheaton, Hunter Boudreax; and niece Karen Johnson.
Private family services will be held. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
