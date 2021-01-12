Ervin R. Krage, Jr., 77, of Houston, Minn., passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, Minn. He was born March 30, 1943, at Winona Hospital, Winona, Minn., the only child to Ervin and Verna (Albrecht) Krage, Sr. Ervin's parents rented a farm on County Road 10, rural Houston and purchased the farm in 1956. Ervin attended school in Sheldon through the age of 16 when he went to work for Archie Daniels in Winona. Ervin farmed until his mother's death in 1999 when he sold the livestock, rented out the farm, and worked for Sno-Pac in Caledonia from 2000 until 2006. In 2010, he sold the farm and purchased a house in Houston where he lived until 2017 when he moved into an apartment at Whispering Pines in Caledonia. Ervin was a patient of kidney dialysis at Mayo Health Care for 15 years. Ervin liked visiting with people - especially pretty girls, a good cup of coffee, sweets, John Deere and Oliver farm equipment, milking cows and feeding pigs. He was known for always saying, "Aw! they use me good" and "Oh, and another thing". Ervin lived a simple life and always lived by the Golden Rule.
Ervin is survived by his uncle, Ralph Albrecht; his aunt, Shirley Giel; a very close cousin, Carol Woodward; many other cousins, and a very special extended family that looked out for him, shared their lives and families with him, and gave him great joy. He was especially close to what he thought of as his grandsons, Kyree, Asher, Coby, Chamberlain, and Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A public visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 204 So. Chase St., Houston. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. A private funeral service will be Saturday at the church followed by burial in the Stone Church Cemetery. Rev. Linda McPeak will officiate. The service will also be live-streamed by going to the churches' website. In accordance with Ervin's wishes, memorials are preferred to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church or the Stone Church Cemetery, both in Houston, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
