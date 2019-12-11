Erma M. Esch, 88, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born January 28, 1931, in Edgerton, Minn., to Herman and Emma (Siebrandt) Hellwinckel. Erma attended Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. From there, she began her nursing career at the Caledonia Community Hospital where she worked for 18 years. Erma spent the next 26 years at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital working first on a medical unit then finishing her last 17 years in Labor and Delivery. Erma was especially passionate about her role as a delivery nurse. On August 11, 1957, she married Kenneth Esch and together they raised four children. Erma and Ken enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and socializing with a lifelong close circle of friends. Erma is survived by her four children, Joani (Gary) Dybsetter, Alan (Mary) Esch, Sara (Brian) Kintzle, and Beth (Tony) Breeser; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, Jason Dybsetter and his daughter, Charly, Megan (Ray) O’Connor and daughters, Piper, Rylee, and Reegan, Tyler (Nichole) Dybsetter and daughters, Nora and Lena, Luke Guillien, Cole Guillien, Matt (Aly) Guillien and son, Lane, Elliot (Michelle) Breeser and son, Rhett, and Amy Breeser and Kaydi Breeser; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Ardyce Esch. Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; infant daughter, Karen; daughter-in-law, Julie Esch; one brother and two sisters. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
