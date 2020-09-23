Elrey Louise Wilson, La Crescent, Minnesota, and formerly of Houston, Minnesota was received by her Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020 at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.
Elrey was born July 8, 1923, in Caledonia, Minnesota to John and Katherine (Davy) Ellenz. She graduated from Loretto High School, Caledonia, in 1941. On May 1, 1947, Elrey married Melvin Wilson at St. John’s Catholic Church in Caledonia. She was an active member of St Mary’s Altar Society in Houston for many years, often bringing flower arrangements for Mass.
She received winning entries for canning and bread at the county fair and later served as a 4-H Leader. She was an excellent cook for her family and guests. She worked as a cook and dietary manager at Valley View Nursing Home, Houston, Minnesota for 20 years. She enjoyed baking, canning, quilting, crocheting, social activities, traveling and wintering in Arizona. She was always thankful for her friends and family.
Elrey is survived by her sons Duane (Cathy), Gisela, Ariz., Gary (Anita), Houston, Minn., Steve (Jeanne), Rochester, Minn. and daughter Diane (Greg Watson) Rud of La Crescent, Minn. She is also survived by her grandchildren Catie (Jon) Ziemer and Melanie Wilson; Laurie Rud, Annie Shay and Lynn (Matt) Fitzpatrick; Dawn (Willie) Lubahn, Jenny (Dan) Slabaugh, Dani Wilson and David Wilson; Benjamin (Nicole) Wilson and Brittany (Marcus) Allen; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, grandson Art Wilson, and two brothers, Everild and Milton Ellenz.
A private family service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Houston. Cards may be sent to Attn: Wilson Family, Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, PO Box 625, Rushford, MN 55971.
