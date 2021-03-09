Elnora M. Weymiller, 88, of Eitzen, Minnesota passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Hospital, Waukon, Iowa. Elnora Marie (Brinker) was born September 13, 1932, in Union City Township, Allamakee Co., Iowa to Elmer and Ruby (Renk) Brinker. Elnora was baptized and confirmed, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen. She received her early education in a one room schoolhouse and finished her grammer school in Eitzen. Elnora graduated from Waukon High School, Class of 1950. Following high school she worked as a grocery clerk, switchboard operator and a postal clerk. On May 4, 1952, she married John Weymiller at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen. To this union were born three daughters. When the girls were little, she stayed at home to raise them. When the twins started school, she went back to work for Staggemeyer Grocery. Together she and John farmed for several years in Wilmington Township, rural Spring Grove and also owned and operated the Eitzen Garage together. When John furthered his education, Elnora was very supportive and helped him through this process. Elnora was also the church organist at St. Luke’s for 42 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crochet. Her greatest joy was her counted cross stich projects that she gifted to many family members and friends. In Elnora’s later years she was forced to stop playing the organ and her handiwork because of her declining eyesight.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John, three daughters; Carolyn (Tom) Moenck, Alice (Dale) Roberts and Audrey (Mike McMullin) Weymiller, four grandchildren; Angela (Matt) Palen, Tim (Jackie) Moenck, Jennifer Ofelt and Jody (Bill) Horstman, two step-grandchildren Sam and Tim McMullin, nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Betty Decker and six nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Luke’s North Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Due to the global pandemic, mandatory mask and social distancing protocol will be observed. Online condolences can be offered by visiting the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, of Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements.
