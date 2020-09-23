Elmo M. Wojahn, 96, of Houston, MN died on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston.
Elmo Martin Wojahn was born on March 2, 1924, in Comfrey, MN to Henry and Minnie (Finstad) Wojahn.
He was raised in Comfrey and entered the U.S. Navy before WWII where his aircraft carrier the USS Hornet-CV8 supported the “Jimmy Doolittle Raiders” to bomb Tokyo. Elmo served in the Navy for 20 years.
On November 14, 1948, he was united in marriage with Avis Gaustad. Following Elmo’s time in the military he was a farmer in rural Houston for many years. Elmo was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston, American Legion, VFW, Yucatan Township Board.
He enjoyed coin collecting, anything military, model airplanes, puzzles, tall tails, raising tobacco, playing games with his grandchildren and a good nap.
Elmo chopped all of the wood to heat the family home well into his 90’s. He was always caring for his trees and was a private pilot.
He is survived by six children: Gary (Marlys), Fridley, MN; Jean, St Paul; Mary (Mike) Rediske, Hokah; Steven, Rochester; Allan, Houston; and Roger (Julie Ott), LaCrosse; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Paul Wojahn and Harry (Ruth) Wojahn; four sisters: Helen (Robert) Schroeder, Myra (Rodney) Damm, Arlene Skolberg and Luella (Gerald) Peterson; brother-in-law, Verdale (Marcia) Gaustad and by many nieces and nephews.
Elmo was preceded in death by his wife, Avis of 70 years who passed in 2019; parents; two brothers: Raymond and Carl; grandson: Chad Wojahn; and two nephews: Jeffrey Wojahn and Michael Damm.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston with The Reverend Linda McPeak officiating.
Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery in Houston with military honors by the Arnet Sheldon American Legion Post of Houston.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service also at the church on Tuesday.
If you are attending the visitation or funeral please enter the church on the East (parking lot) side and exit out the West side. Due to Covid restrictions, please practice safe distancing and wear a mask.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
