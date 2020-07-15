Elmer “Sonny” Donald Rud, Jr., 81, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by his family at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Sonny was born January 15, 1939, in Jefferson Township, Houston County, Minn., to Elmer and Elsie (Sass) Rud. Sonny was one of eleven children. On June 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Beverly Jean Meiners and they recently celebrated 55 years of marriage together and together they had two children, Jeffrey Lee and Joni Lynn. Sonny drove truck for over 30 years in addition to owning and operating Sonny & Bev’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia for 13 years. He enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, riding around in his golf cart, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son Jeffrey (Kris) Rud of Decorah, Iowa; daughter, Joni (James) Twite of Caledonia; grandchildren, Emily (Dillion) Stone of Waukon, Iowa, Eric “Bubba” Rud of New Albin, Iowa, Joshua Twite (Kiah Halvorson) of Harmony, Minn., Jadi Twite of Caledonia, and Jenna Twite of Onalaska, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Jace Baird, Olivia and Kasen Stone, and Ariey Twite; one brother, Leroy “Snookie” (Margie) Rud of Caledonia; three sisters-in-law, Nicky Rud, Kathy Rud, and Bernice Meiners; and two brothers-in-law, Deke Hagan and Robert (Marlene) Meiners. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer, Sr., and Elsie Rud and a granddaughter, Erin Rud; brothers, Earl (Violet), Willie, Eddie, Lavern (Rosemary), and Orvie; sisters, Rosie (Earling), Dorothy (Gene), Shirley, and Bernice (Jake Diersen and John Carlon); and in-laws, Ruby (Elmer), Ardell (Lorretta), and Leroy.
In accordance with his wishes, Sonny’s body is being cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 pm until 4 pm, at Elsie’s Bar and Grill on Saturday, July 11, 2020.. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need.
