Elda Marie Stange, 73, of Holmen, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born in La Crosse on August 21, 1946, to Edwin and Meta Ideker. On November 27, 1971, Elda married John Stange in Brownsville, Minn., and they moved to Holmen in the spring of 1972.
Elda graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1967. She went on to become the first Director of Nursing at the La Crescent Nursing Center, and later became a Nursing Supervisor at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse where she worked until her medical retirement.
She enjoyed fishing, bowling, travel, puzzles, reading, baking, playing euchre, and of course,” HER” Brewers. She was a 2-time cancer survivor, and became the go-to resource for others going through their own struggles.
Elda is survived by two sons, Tom (Patti) of Sparta, and Mark (Angie) of Onalaska, and by two grandsons, Joseph and Charlie. She is further survived by a brother, Allen (Bernie) Ideker of Owatonna, Minn.; a sister, Shirley (Steve) Blegen of Racine, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Janet Ideker of Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Howard Ideker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13th, at the Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at the Zion Evangelical Cemetery, with a lunch to follow at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
