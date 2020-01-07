Edwin John Ferkingstad, 87 years old of Caledonia MN, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 28, 1932 to John and Hilda (Heide) Ferkingstad in Cresco, Iowa. He grew up in Lime Springs Iowa, he was confirmed on June 2nd, 1946 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lime Springs, Iowa-2 Pet 3, v18-Grow in Grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He attended Cresco School until the 7th grade and graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1950-“Not the End but the Beginning”. He attended Winona State University, received a B.S. Degree in History and a Physical Education Minor, and went on to complete his Master’s Degree in Administration.
On April 14, 1956 he married Shirley Borgwardt in Winona, MN, who preceded him in death on April 29th 1996. On April 10, 1999 he married Barbara Fruechte in Eitzen, MN.
He is survived by his wife Barb (Caledonia); children, Tim(Ann) Ferkingstad (LaCrescent MN), Brenda (Wayne) Anderson (Rollingstone MN), Kris(Dan) Leisen (Rushford MN), Kathy (Jim) Houdek,(Caledonia, MN), Rob Fruechte(Chris Hittner) (Winona, MN); grandchildren, Laura(James) Ethen, Erin Ferkingstad, Heidi (Chad) Meyer, Dawn(Mark)Mueller, Heather (Chris) Weifenbach, Ben(Amanda) Leisen, Nick Leisen, Leah Leisen, Jennifer(Rob) Burrichter, Gina(Zach Schaller), David(Rinli) Fruechte, Julia (Nat)Patzke, Jessica(Chance) Speltz; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Alice Koball; and sister in law, Lois Kaste.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Shirley, and grandson Taylor Leisen.
Ed worked for the Caledonia School District for 34 years, as a History teacher, and then Jr. and Sr. High Principal, retiring in 1993. In 1963-1970 he coached the first Caledonia Warrior Wrestling Team, winning a state championship in 1970. He was inducted into The Mayo Civic Minnesota Region 1 Wrestling Alumni Hall of Fame, The Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Caledonia Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He served in the Navy on the USS Midway, was a member of Ye’ Royal Order of Blue Nose, crossing the Arctic Circle on September 16, 1952.
He was a lifelong member of the Lion’s Club International, receiving many awards including the highest honor, The Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 191, Caledonia Cemetery Board, Able Board, the Hiawatha Valley Education Board and also the Caledonia MaCal Grove Golf Course.
Ed enjoyed working with his scroll saw, sports, spending time at his lake cabin, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends, which were everything to him. He had a strong faith, with his church family at Immanual Lutheran Church, where he also served on numerous boards and committees.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10th from 3-8 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 E. Grove Street, Caledonia, and Saturday, 9:30 to 10:15 prior to the 10:30 service at the church. Rev. Steven Meyer will officiate and military honors will be given by the VFW, American Legion and U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Bernie at McCormick Funeral Home and St. Croix Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
Ship Ahoy Matey!
