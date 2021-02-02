Dorothy M. Breitbach, 90, of Caledonia, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
She was born May 4, 1930, in the Town of Waumandee, Buffalo County, Wisconsin, to Lester and Vernes (Hammer) Buchholz. Dorothy married Lloyd R. Pearson and he preceded her in death in 1961. She married Alan Breitbach on September 3, 1977, and they have enjoyed over 43 years of marriage together. Many years ago, Dorothy owned and operated The Roost in Brownsville, Minnesota. She then was employed at the Rubber Mills in La Crosse until her retirement. Dorothy’s joy of her life was quilting and needlepoint and she passed down all of her crafts to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be treasured in her memory. She also loved spending time in her garden where she felt closest to God. Dorothy’s true priority in her life was her family. She cherished her husband, daughter and son, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly called her “Uma”.
Survivors include her husband, Alan of Caledonia; daughter, Sonja Renk (William Hicks) of Caledonia; son, Roger (Donna) Pearson of Caledonia; five grandchildren, Leslie (Peter) Kittleson, Tracy Pearson (Kail Dvorak), Nichole (Craig) Hahn, David (Marisa) Pearson, and Michael (Brianna) Renk; nine great-grandchildren, Emelia and Vivian Kittleson, William and Anthony Hahn, Sean Pearson, Ella Harter, Parker Renk, Bode Renk, and Lennon Renk; one sister, Nelda (Ted) Nowacki of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Pearson; her parents; and her other siblings.
Funeral services were on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff officiated. A visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery, Minnesota City. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
