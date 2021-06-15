Doris Luella Carter, 815 W. Main Street, Belle Plaine, Minnesota, 84, was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 18, 2020.
Doris was born December 11, 1936, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to William and Clara (Kruse) Schroeder. She was a former resident of East Jordan, Michigan, and grew up in Eitzen, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born again and brought into Christ’s kingdom through the power of Holy Baptism on December 13, 1936. She publicly confessed her faith in the ceremony of confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on April 2, 1950. She graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1954 and from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1958.
She was married to Rev. Robert Carter on July 10, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Lord blessed their marriage with nine children. She served her Savior faithfully as a wife, mother, and grandmother; as an instructor at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, Wisconsin (1958-1960), as a teacher at Faith Lutheran School in East Jordan, Michigan (1980-1983), and as an educational aide at East Jordan Elementary School, also in East Jordan (1983-2011). She also helped her husband and the ministries he served in many ways behind the scenes, including several terms as the president of the Martin Luther Home Auxiliary in Saginaw, Michigan in the 1970s.
Doris is survived by her husband, Robert; her nine children, Rev. William (Claudine) Carter of Brownsville, Wisconsin; Roger (Kelly) Carter of Santa Clara, California; Elisabeth (Gary) Manske of Appleton, Wisconsin; Susan (David) Zabel of Lake City, Minnesota; Joan (William) Arndt of Rosemount, Minnesota; Sharon (Mark) Renner of Rochester, Minnesota; Sandra (Thomas) Flunker of Mankato, Minnesota; Paula (Chad) Krueger of Appleton, Wisconsin; and Douglas Carter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 34 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters, Marie (Rod) Myren, Hilda Owen, Leo (Janet) Schroeder, Alvin (Donna) Schroeder, and Delbert (Mary) Schroeder; her sister-in-law, Ardene (Paul) Reynolds; and by one stillborn grandson, Nathaniel Carter.
Her earthly remains were committed to the ground to await the resurrection at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Eitzen, Minnesota. A private committal service took place there on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Rev. Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at church prior to the service. Memorials are suggested toward the Equipping Christian Witnesses campaign at Martin Luther College. “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” (Revelation 14:13).
