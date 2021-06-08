Doris Adeline (Kannenberg) Loeffler departed from this life on Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She was born September 2, 1925, to Leo and Alma (Beneke) Kannenberg in Union City Township, Allamakee County, Iowa.
Doris was a 1941 graduate of Caledonia High School. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She loved quilting and needlepoint. She was active in her church circle and quilting group.
She married Leland Eugene Loeffler on October 15, 1946 at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Eitzen, Minnesota. Together they shared over 67 years of marriage. They had two children, Patricia and Darrell.
They were members of the St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Eitzen. Doris was a homemaker and she and Leland farmed south of Caledonia for 23 years before moving to Caledonia. She worked for the Caledonia Bakery for a few years and then for the Caledonia Public School District as a cafeteria cook. After retiring she provided housekeeping services.
After Leland’s death in 2014, Doris relocated to Rochester to be near Darrell. She resided in an apartment until moving to Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home and later Cottagewood Senior Community.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alma Kannenberg; her husband, Leland Loeffler; her sister, Leota (Kannenberg) Rollins; son-in-law, Charles Gill; and great-grandson, Logan (Jason and Kimberly) Loeffler.
She is survived by her children Pat Gill (Irvin Jahn) and Darrell (Terry) Loeffler. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael Gill, Daniel (Becky) Gill, Jason (Kimberly) Loeffler, David (Christine) Loeffler, Melissa (Craig) Foster, and Paul (Jennifer) Marshall; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen, Minn. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.