Donna R. Kuhn, 83, of Caledonia, died Friday, Nov 22, 2019 at Caledonia Care and Rehab, Caledonia, MN
Graveside services will be at 11 am on Wed. Nov 27th, at Zion Evangelical Church Cemetery, Brownsville.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.
