Donna Mae Inglett age 86, of Caledonia, Minn., died Saturday September 5th, 2020 at Mayo Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis.
Donna was born on June 26th, 1934 in La Crosse, Wis. to Henry and Minnie (Shroeder) Radsek. She married Vernon Inglett in 1959. After their marriage she lived the rest of her life on the farm in Caledonia. She worked as an aid for ICan for many years as well as drove and volunteered with Semcac. Donna was involved in many social groups around Caledonia including but not limited to Red Hatters Club, Calendar Club, Homemakers Club, an active member at Caledonia United Methodist Church and helped organize many euchre tournaments around town. Donna and Vernon even were a part of two polka clubs “The Skyliners” and “P.O.L.K.A of America” in their younger days that performed at parades and festivals. They also were involved in a camper club “The La Crosse Re-Lax-In Campers” and spent many winters in Texas. Vernon and Donna did practically everything together. Donna was happiest when surrounded by family, her home could never be too full. If you were ever a guest at Donna’s home, you would never leave hungry as she enjoyed making food and hosting gatherings. Ice cream was her favorite treat and the grandkids always knew they could find some in her freezer.
Donna is survived by her four children Cynthia (Jeff), Carolyn (Greg), June (Mark), and Wesley (Holly), eight grandchildren Cory (Marybeth), Jeremy, Janelle (Daniel), Adrianna, Jennifer, Adam, Joe (Alex), and Kaitlin and three great grandchildren Wyatt, Rhett and Weston, sister Jean Brostrom, brother in-law Cecil (Kathy) and sister-in-law Marylin Klawitter.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Vernon of 60 years, her parents, her brothers Glen (Maria) Pinnow and Roy (Gladys) Pinnow, sister Marie Radsek, mother in-law and father in-law Melvin and Gladys Inglett, brother in-law Maynard Brostrom and Wayne Klawitter.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Caledonia United Methodist Church in Caledonia, Minn. with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Caledonia, Minn. is assisting with arrangements
