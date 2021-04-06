Donavon Berger Olson, 73, of Eitzen, Minnesota, passed away March 28, 2021. He was born June 5, 1947, in rural Ferryville, Wisconsin, to Berger and Delores (Reed) Olson. Donavon was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. He proudly served in the Wisconsin National Guard.
In 1969, he was united in marriage to Karen Mauss and they were married 52 years. Together they had 4 children; 2 sons, Damon (Jennifer) of New Albin, Iowa, and Darrin (Michele Mann) of Newport Beach, California; 2 daughters, Kelly (Todd Lemke) Gordon of Caledonia, Minnesota, and Kimberly (David) Wilson of Richfield, Minnesota.
Most of Donavon’s work career was in auto parts sales, including being a regional rep in the Midwest and owner of an auto parts store. In the past he was active in the Jaycee’s organization in Wisconsin.
After their children graduated high school, he and Karen moved from Onalaska, Wisconsin, to Eitzen, Minnesota, where they built a home in the country. There, they enjoyed peaceful country living surrounded by animals, birds, and beautiful sunsets.
He had a love for classic cars, especially his ruby red Corvette. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, especially with his grandsons and his brother, Rodger. “Pops” enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, discussing their interests, achievements, and activities. His grandchildren were truly his pride and joy.
Donavon was a Green Bay Packers fan and proudly wore green and gold. He was an avid shopper and had an outfit for every occasion. He could mix any drink and enjoyed many Sunday afternoons socializing during happy hour with friends and neighbors. He was a collector of tobacco pipes and enjoyed finding a rare one that was priced right. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida and to California to visit with family.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and how he loved telling a good joke. He will also be remembered for giving the biggest bear hugs and for always taking the time to watch as his children and grandchildren left after a visit, with a wave goodbye that didn’t end until they were out of sight.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Damon, Darrin, Kelly, and Kimberly; nine grandchildren, Blake, Clay, and Cameron Olson; Nadia, Elise, Reed, and Tatum Gordon; and Piper and Levi Wilson; two brothers, Rodger Clarice) and Rolland (Mary).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donavon was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We were fortunate and blessed to have him in our lives. We will miss him greatly.
A private family service will be held on Monday, April 5th.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
