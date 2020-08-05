Donald E. Schwartzhoff, 83, of Waukon, IA, formerly of Dorchester, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, August 3rd, at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester with Fr. John Moser officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery and will be live streamed on the Martin-Grau Funeral Home facebook page on Tuesday, August 4th, around 12:30 PM. Condolences may be sent to Chris Schwartzhoff at 521 South State Street, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821.
Donald Emmett Schwartzhoff was born on March 30, 1937, to Emmett and Lillian (Doubek) Schwartzhoff. He attended Washington Country School through the 8th grade. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and was stationed in Germany for two years.
In 1954, Don was introduced to the love of his life, Shirley Ann Link, by his uncle and aunt, Tom and Mary Ann Doubek. Don and Shirley were married on August 9, 1958, in Caledonia, MN, and to this union eight children were born (not all at once!).
Don and Shirley farmed in Eitzen, MN, then Dorchester, IA, on the farm next to his parents. In 1973, Don started carpentry work with Mabel Lumber Co. He moved the family to Dorchester and then purchased and operated the Dorchester Store. Don also worked for Meiners Lumber Co. before starting his own business, Schwartzhoff Construction, with his sons. Many of his employees through the years were nephews, grandsons, and friends.
After Shirley’s passing in 2004, Don met and married Vee Soller in 2007. Vee later died in 2012.
Don was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Dorchester and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Vikings. He loved touring the countryside, showing family and friends the many buildings he had built over the years, and was always ready to visit over a cold beer or glass of wine. He lived for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and for many years went to lunch once a week with his siblings. Don was a man of great faith. He relished his conversations with Msgr. Ed, Father Joe, and Father Mark, and loved going to church, always arriving very early.
Survivors include his children: JoAnn and Les Winters and children: Travis, Amanda (Lloyd and son Henry), Stacy (Seth), and Thomas (Samantha); Steve and Angie Schwartzhoff and children: Krystal (Nick and son Kaleb) and Shane; Christine Schwartzhoff and Mark Hoppenjan and children: Reggie (Heather), Ross (Malorie and children Zoe and Boston), and Kelsey (Frank and sons Bo and Eli); Mark and Sally Schwartzhoff and children: Monica (Andrew), Rodney (Mary), and Emmett; Pat and Kristine Schwartzhoff and children: Brandon, Kayla (Brody and children Charlee and Baby Baxter), Tony (Bekah and sons Connor and Logan), Dillion (Emily and children Jace, Olivia, and Kasen), and Kortney; Larry and Katie Schwartzhoff and children: Ben (Rachel), Mati (Matt), and Jenna (Jacob); Dana and Jason Fish and children: Dakota, Levi and Daphne; and Nicole and Ben Read and daughters: Sophia and Isabelle; former son-in-law Jerry Baxter; former daughter-in-law Bonnie Schwartzhoff; siblings: Mary Ward, Carol (Bill) Hancock, Judy (Dennis) Byrnes, Mavis Wishcop, Karen (Dave) Gross, and Kathy Schwartzhoff; in-laws: Bess Link, Deloris Link, Wilma Nelson, Janet (Bill) O’Hare, Jim (Karen) McCormick, Pat Delaney, and Gary Ward; and special friends: Bobbie Becker and family and Mike and Linda Mettille and family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Shirley in 2004 and second wife Vee in 2012; grandson Jason Newman; great-grandchild Champ Baxter; siblings: Theresa McCormick, Dorie Bulman, Aileen Delaney, Ramona Ward, and Jim Schwartzhoff; and in-laws: Duane Anderson, Kenny Hammell, Donald Ward, Joann Schwartzhoff, Luverne Link, Betty Winjum, Bob Link, Mary Link, Donald Nelson, Shirley Link, and Virgil Link.
Honorary casketbearers are Don’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Marlin Cooper, and the staffs at Northgate and Southcrest. Casketbearers are Travis and Amanda Winters, Krystal Sultze, Reggie Baxter, Rodney Schwartzhoff, Brandon Holland, Mati Dickerson, Dakota Fish, and Sophia Read.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.