Dolores C. Brumm, 91, of Eitzen, Minn., passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home. She was born December 4, 1928, in Union City Township, Iowa, to Paul and Mary (Pohlman) Heitman. On March 26, 1951, she married Donald Brumm in Eitzen, Minn. Together they farmed on Cabbage Ridge for many years. After farming, Dolores worked at various places such as the Dougout in Eitzen and the Eitzen Locker. She also cleaned homes and other local businesses. Donald preceded Dolores in death on January 24, 1976.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Carver) Smerud of New Albin, Iowa; her son, Gerald (Linda Burrow) of New Albin, Iowa; grandchildren, Stacy (Chad) Serres of Brownsville, Jennifer (Joshua) West of Caledonia, Danny Burrow (Leigh Goetzinger) of Freeburg, and Jason (Dannette) Hutchings of Carlton, Texas; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Tegtmeier of Caledonia; and one sister-in-law, Janette Rogers of Waterloo, Iowa; and nieces and nephews; In addition to her husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brumm; her brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Gladys Heitman; and two brothers-in-law, Walter Tegtmeier and Robert Rogers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, Minn. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
