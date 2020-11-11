Delores L. Paus, 95, of Waukon, Iowa, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6th, at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, Minn., with Pastor Michael McCann officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Friday at the church. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is required. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Delores Louise Paus was born June 21, 1925, on the family farm in Houston County, Minn., near Eitzen, the daughter of Louis and Frances (Brinker) Meiners. She attended country and Eitzen schools before attending the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. For her first job, Delores was a telephone operator in Eitzen, which she said was always her favorite job. On March 26, 1949, Delores married Raymond Louis Paus at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen. They farmed together in Dorchester, Iowa, until they moved into Waukon, Iowa, in 1989. For many years, she worked at Northern Engraving in Waukon until she retired. Delores was also the director of the senior meals program in Waukon for several years.
A lifelong member of St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, Delores was baptized, confirmed, and married there, taught Sunday school, and was active in the ladies circle. While living in Waukon, Delores also attended services at Zion United Church of Christ, belonged to the Women’s Civic Group, was a 4-H leader, and volunteered with the VMH Auxiliary. Very community minded, Delores always attended several activities in both Eitzen and Waukon including the Eitzen Family Fun Fest, parades, church meals, and other various events. She loved to bake cakes and for every birthday in the family, Delores was sure to do the baking. She enjoyed embroidery and taught her kids how to sew and make clothes. Big on family history, Delores kept binders of info on both the Meiners and Paus sides; she also liked babysitting, her grand-dogs, reading, the color pink, and going to farmer’s markets. Delores loved planting flowers, especially roses, and always knew what flower should go in which pot. With Ray, she did a lot of traveling around the U.S. and Canada and in 1998, they made a trip to Germany, which included a visit to Eitzen. They enjoyed camping on these trips and later, took several bus trips. In 1996, her family built a cabin on the farm and she and Ray really liked going out there to drink their “sunrise coffee”.
Delores is survived by four children: Sharon (Dan) Cunningham and Lynette Paus, both of Waukon, Charlene (Elroy) McConnell of Stewartville, Minn., and Loren Paus of Dorchester; four grandchildren: Colby (Laura) Cunningham of Albert Lea, Minn., Shannon (Michael) Eannelli of Brainard, Minn., Ryan (Jenni) McConnell of Morgantown, W.Va., and Chelsea (Josh) Erwin of Rochester, Minn.; three great-grandchildren: Cooper and Jax Cunningham and Ollie Eannelli; one great-granddaughter McConnell on the way; and her sister Iona (Hubert) Burmester of Caledonia, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray in 2003; a daughter Glenda Paus; a granddaughter Kristi Cunningham, and her brother LaVern (Carolyn) Meiners.
Her grandchildren will serve as casketbearers.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunera
