Delores Elsie Deters passed away Monday August 30, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after a short illness.
She was born January 24, 1934 to Henry and Elsie (Meyer) Ranzenberger of Spring Grove. Delores was a 1952 graduate of Spring Grove High School. She married Duane Deters January 28, 1956. The couple moved to their farm three miles south of Caledonia in 1958, and lived there until 2019. Along with farming, Delores also worked at Impro Products in Eitzen and later at Rush Products in Rushford for more than 20 years. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Eitzen and active in its organizations including teaching Sunday School and Women’s Fellowship. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling with Duane on the Mystery Tour Bus trips, embroidering dish towels, quilting with the church ladies, and jigsaw puzzles.
Delores is survived by her four sons, Paul (Jackie) of Eitzen, Bruce (Betty) of Angola, Indiana, Eric (Jodie) of Spring Valley, Minnesota, and Brian (Diane) of Houston, Minnesota; sister, Irene Ranzenberger of Jefferson, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; son, Keith; grandson, Jeremy; brothers, Raymond, Arnold, Army, Harlon, Harold, Martin, and Llyod Ranzenberger; a sister, Hulda Ranzenberger; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roland and Anita Deters.
A memorial service for Delores and Duane will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen, Minn. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors rendered for Duane will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
