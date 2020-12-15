Delores C. Fetketter, 91, of Caledonia and formerly of Eitzen, Minnesota., went home to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia, Minnesota.
She was born January 12, 1929, in Waukon, Iowa, to Arthur and Adeline “Lena” (Welper) Kasten. Delores was a 1948 graduate of Waukon High School, a proud moment for her as she was the first child in their family to graduate from high school. She then worked at the La Crosse telephone company, a job she loved. Delores met Charles Fetketter at the Avalon Ballroom, La Crosse, Wisconsin, and they were married on October 10, 1950, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Eitzen, Minnesota. Together they farmed in what is known as Fetketter Hollow in French Creek Township, Allamakee County, Iowa. In 1976 they moved to Brownsville Ridge, rural Hokah, Minnesota, and farmed there until 1991 when they retired to Eitzen. Delores worked various jobs along with farming, the last of which was as a nursing assistant for many years at Caledonia Nursing Home. After the birth of their last child, she became active in helping to develop services for people with special needs in Allamakee and Houston Counties. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of Houston County Group Homes, now known as ABLE. Delores was a member of the Caledonia Methodist Church and their women’s group, and the Eitzen Senior Citizens. Delores had a very deep love and special bond with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; they were a shining light in her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Carol “Kathy” (Kermit) Renk, Cherie (Gordon) Schroeder, Connie (Allen) Meiners, Nancy Berns, David (Cheryl) Fetketter, Darryl Fetketter, and Dennis Fetketter; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); three great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lila Kasten; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; one sister; five brothers; son-in-law, Gene Berns; and a beloved great-granddaughter, Erin Rud.
Private funeral services for Delores’ family will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to ABLE of Caledonia or the Eitzen Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
