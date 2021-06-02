Norlin Hein, age 85, of Eitzen, passed away at his farm on May 26th, 2021
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, June 2nd, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am before the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Wheatland Cemetery. A full obituary will run in next week’s paper. McCormick Funeral home, Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
