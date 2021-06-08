Marvis Hanson, 86, of New Albin, Iowa passed away June 4, 2021 at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
Funeral services are planned for a later date, at Peace United Church of Christ in Freeburg. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting with arrangements.
A full obituary will follow at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.