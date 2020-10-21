Leander M. “Lee” Pohlman, 74, of La Crosse, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the Jandt-Fredtickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel La Crosse (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd. La Crosse.) A visitation will be 10 am until the time of service. Following the service military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Gaurd. A committal will follow in the Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Eitzen, Minn. at 1 pm. A fellowship luncheon will be at 1:30 pm at Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lee’s friends and cousin, Todd, Jim, Tom, and Laughn for always being there for Lee.
