Burton E. Bolduan, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Facility in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at a time to be determined at St. John ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
