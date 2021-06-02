Beulah Viola Onstad, age 93 of Spring Grove, passed away at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare in Spring Grove, on May 25, 2021.
Celebration of life services are planned for a later date, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.
Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.
Roble funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A full obituary will follow at www.roblefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.