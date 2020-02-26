Daryl August Tessmer, 83, Caledonia passed away on February 18, 2020, after a two-year battle with prostate cancer. Daryl was born on December 7, 1936, to Robert and Adeline (Heinz) Tessmer on the Tessmer farm North of Caledonia. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. He graduated from Northwestern Lutheran Prep. School and attended one year of college at Watertown, Wis. On May 16, 1959, he was united in marriage with Betty Thomford. They were blessed with one son, Michael.
Daryl worked on the home farm several years and then at Nelson Lumber Co. (Standard Lumber Co.) 12 years where he became assistant manager. In 1970, he was elected to the position of Houston County Recorder where he served 28 years and retired in 1998.
Daryl served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC. He served on the Caledonia Fire Department 22 years, four as fire chief. He served on many committees at St. John’s Lutheran Church as well as singing in the choir for 50 plus years and teaching Sunday School 20 years. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 191 for 40 years.
Daryl enjoyed many years of fishing and bowling. He was a happy and contented man secure in the knowledge that the Lord held him in the palm of His hand.
He is survived by is wife, Betty; son, Mike; sister Lois Dehning; and brother, Eugene (Janice); as well as in-laws, Maxine and Marlen Kruckow, Shirley and Ted Lee, and Marilyn and Duane Thomford; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; sister, Marian Houge; brother-in-law, Merlin Dehning; and nephews, Rick Dehning and Terry Tessmer.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m., until the time of service Saturday, both at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School; Freedom Honor Flight; or their favorite charity.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family in their time of need. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.