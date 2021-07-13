Darlene Emma Brickman

Darlene “Dar” Emma Brickman went to be with her Lord and Savior November 11, 2020, at her home in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was born May 5, 1959, to Melvin and Esther (Meyer) Brickman.
She attended St. John’s Grade School in Caledonia and then went to Luther High School. After taking some college courses, she joined the Army in 1986 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
She served in the military food service for over 15 years. Her last employment was in Fort Campbell, KY, where she retired in 2001 due to health issues.
She was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She is survived by three brothers David (Joyce) of Brownsville, MN, Darrell (Pam) of Chenoa, IL, Donald (Tami) of Brook Park, MN, and two sisters Doloris (Fred) Benning of Mazeppa, MN, Diane (Jim) Schmidt of White Bear Lake, MN, along with many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Snowball.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother DeWaine, and a sister Doris Ann.
Private Family services will be held in July with Pastor Schultz officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.