Darlene Doering, age 89, died peacefully at home in Largo, Florida with her daughter Tami by her side on January 9, 2021.
Darlene was born November 23, 1931 in Caledonia, Minnesota, to the late Leroy and Alma Wiebke.
She was married to the late Duane Doering on December 18th, 1954. They later divorced.
Darlene worked as a CNA at Saint Anne’s Hospice in Winona, Minnesota, for several years and also worked at the Portage County Home in Stevens Point for many years. She was a hard worker all her life and raised five children who loved her dearly and had nothing but the utmost respect for her.
She loved watching the Minnesota Vikings. She also loved her dogs Benji and Lacey. She enjoyed working outdoors on her lawn. She especially loved spending time with family and friends. She was able to see three of her great grandchildren this past year. She enjoyed the last six years of her life in Florida and also enjoyed going to the beach and flea markets.
She is survived by her daughter Jackie (Dennis) Jacquin, son Michael (Gail) Doering, son Todd (Pam) Doering, daughter Tami, and son Lance (Tami) Doering. Her sisters Delores Heintz and Carol Schwartzhoff, sister-in-law Wilma Wiebke. Grandchildren Dana (James) Buchanan, Cole (Teresa) Jacquin, Hannah, Aidan and Jordan Doering, Ariel Doering, Hailey (Lucas) Malay, Sadie Doering, Logan and Olivia Doering. Great grandchildren, Scout and Rowdy Buchanan, Piper Jacquin and Mylah Malay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alma Wiebke, brother Laverne Wiebke, sisters Belva Schroeder and Mavis Klinski, son-in-law, Dennis Jacquin and grandson, Seth (Christy) Jacquin.
She will be truly missed by everyone that she touched their lives.
A private burial will take place later in the spring.
