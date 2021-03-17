Daniel Joseph Meyer

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Dan Meyer, known to many as “Danny”, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57 due to complications following surgery. He was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on July 2, 1963 to Gary and Eleanor “Ellie” (Buege) Meyer. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1982. Dan held various jobs before he started his lawn/landscaping business in Oakdale, Minnesota, which he owned for many years. He later took a position at Loram Maintenance of Way in Hamel, Minnesota, where he was a Mechanical Lead and member of the United Steel Workers Union.
Dan enjoyed hunting, scuba diving, camping, adventuring and spending time on the water, amongst many other activities. He will be remembered for his dry quick wit, infectious humor, ability to do anything he set his mind to and the love he shared with his family.
Dan is survived by his children, Kyle, Rachel (Josh) and Lance Meyer. His grandchildren, Peter Vitale and Kamdyn Meyer. His beloved fiancé Debi Jacobson, her children Kayla (Cory) Christianson and Michael (Hailee) Jacobson, and grandchildren Cade and Anna. Dan is further survived by brothers Gary (Patti) Meyer, David (Gwen) Meyer and sister Lisa (Dustin) Deitrick; Aunt and God Mother Marcella Althof; Uncles Bob (Joanne) Buege; Butch (Dawn) Meyer; Terry (Mary) Meyer; Alan (Sandy) Meyer; nieces Ashley, Natasha, Brianna, Paige and Elizabeth; nephews Clint, Ross, Trent, Alex and Skylar, as well as great-nieces and nephews, many cousins, friends and co-workers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a host of one-of-a-kind aunts and uncles, niece Marie, great-nephew Cody and others.
As requested, Dan will be cremated, and his ashes spread at the headwaters of the Mississippi. His celebration of life (or “party” as Dan called it) will be held at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia, Minnesota, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorials are preferred and can be sent to Rachel Meyer at 1640 Amsterdam St., Baldwin, WI 54002.
